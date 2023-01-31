Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Lawrence Rodeo, Wetherstons Rd, Lawrence, Saturday, January 28

    1. Slideshow Section
    Cowgirls Amelia Knowles (13), of Alexandra, Chloe Lilley (14), of Darfield, Libby Tisdall (17),...
    Cowgirls Amelia Knowles (13), of Alexandra, Chloe Lilley (14), of Darfield, Libby Tisdall (17), of Middlemarch, and Olivia Russell (16), of Maniototo.
    Women’s Undie-Run competitors Nikita Munro, of Invercargill, Liz Hampton, of Kave Home, Australia...
    Women’s Undie-Run competitors Nikita Munro, of Invercargill, Liz Hampton, of Kave Home, Australia, Ayla Booth, of Alexandra, and event winner Kelsey Carter, of Milton.
    Enjoying cool fun on the slip and slide were Roy Tepper (12), of Oamaru, Ethan (12) and Blake (10...
    Enjoying cool fun on the slip and slide were Roy Tepper (12), of Oamaru, Ethan (12) and Blake (10) Warren, both of Kakapuaka, and Lochie Gatens (10), of Warepa.
    Lawrence relatives Ned Whiteman (12), Willis Mclaughlan (12) and the Willis family Ellen, Thea (5...
    Lawrence relatives Ned Whiteman (12), Willis Mclaughlan (12) and the Willis family Ellen, Thea (5), Pete and Lilibeth (10 months).
    Rodeo cowboys Oscar Nott, of Rangiora, Richard Robinson, of Dunback, Jeremy Dillon, of Milton,...
    Rodeo cowboys Oscar Nott, of Rangiora, Richard Robinson, of Dunback, Jeremy Dillon, of Milton, and Barclay Miller, of Rangiora.

    PHOTOS: NICK BROOK