Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Magic moments: 28 December

    Nikau Ford (11), of Dunedin, gets some air on Lake Ruataniwha, Twizel, on Christmas Day. Photo:...
    Nicola Brunold thins the carrots with cat Archie in Portobello yesterday. Photo: Lyndal Roe
    Hope Bray (2) on the swing with her grandma Heather Bray on Christmas Day. Photo: Kevin Bray
    Aidan Roe goes for a paddle on Otago Harbour with best mate Ted the dog earlier this month. Photo...
    Nephew Blair Benington and great nephew Craig Leonard photobomb their snoozing uncle John Blair...
    Buster’s present did not arrive in time for Christmas so he just made do. Photo: Neil Morrison
    Fred with Scarlet Milner (11) at Sumner Beach, Christchurch, on Christmas Day. Photo: Sharna Milner
    Willow the Dalmatian near Arrowtown on Christmas Day. Photo Lois McArtney
    Gordon Cameron and Baxter at the Oamaru Gardens on Boxing Day. Photo: Margaret Cameron
    Shih Tzu Wilson Pringle, of Palmerston, with his new toy on Christmas Day. Photo: Lois Davis
    Send us your photographs and win!

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 14. 

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement. 

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $495.

    Second prize:  An A3 canvas print valued at $129.

    To enter email your pictures (in JPEG format at actual size) to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Please include the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photograph shows, where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 