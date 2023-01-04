Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Magic moments: 4 January

    1. Slideshow Section
    2. Magic moments
    Sisters Annabel (16) and Isla (13) Ludgate playing in the twilight at Chisholm Park Golf Course,...
    Sisters Annabel (16) and Isla (13) Ludgate playing in the twilight at Chisholm Park Golf Course, on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Ben Ludgate
    Ruby, the 11-year-old cocker spaniel, has been collecting the newspaper since she was 3 months...
    Ruby, the 11-year-old cocker spaniel, has been collecting the newspaper since she was 3 months old. Here she brings in a recent edition for her family. Photo: Sue Neiman
    Cousins Oliver Moore (9), Kaitlyn Leonard (10), Brooklyn Dodds (9) and Jackson Scobie (9). Photo:...
    Cousins Oliver Moore (9), Kaitlyn Leonard (10), Brooklyn Dodds (9) and Jackson Scobie (9). Photo: Nicole Moore
    Cousins Michael Penrose, of Auckland, and Logan Ralston, of Waikouaiti, head for the hills above...
    Cousins Michael Penrose, of Auckland, and Logan Ralston, of Waikouaiti, head for the hills above Clyde during their Christmas family gathering. Photo: Wayne Ralston
    Riley (12) and Leo (5) Henderson at Sandfly Bay on Otago Peninsula on December 28. Photo: Jo...
    Riley (12) and Leo (5) Henderson at Sandfly Bay on Otago Peninsula on December 28. Photo: Jo Henderson
    Sprightly 92-year-old Merv Wells, of Timaru, embraces the Christmas spirit, as he enjoys the...
    Sprightly 92-year-old Merv Wells, of Timaru, embraces the Christmas spirit, as he enjoys the festive season with family in Clyde. Photo: Nola Gillies
    Nicola Brunold tries her hand at fishing at Taiaroa Head on Otago Peninsula, on December 29....
    Nicola Brunold tries her hand at fishing at Taiaroa Head on Otago Peninsula, on December 29. Photo: Lyndal Roe
    Jorge Garrido (centre) and Alejandro, both from Spain, watch Tomas Contini from Argentina taking...
    Jorge Garrido (centre) and Alejandro, both from Spain, watch Tomas Contini from Argentina taking a cooling New Year’s Eve dip in the Kawarau River. Photo: John Wekking
    Huntaway dog Parker (3) contemplates the view at Ocean Grove, Dunedin on December 27. Photo:...
    Huntaway dog Parker (3) contemplates the view at Ocean Grove, Dunedin on December 27. Photo: Manon Knapen
    This albatross was sitting in the public car park at Taiaroa Head albatross colony. It was...
    This albatross was sitting in the public car park at Taiaroa Head albatross colony. It was eventually collected by colony staff and repositioned in the water. Photo: Tania Elliott
    Cousins Lockie (6), Maleika (8) and Indy (10) got their togs on in the Christmas Day downpour...
    Cousins Lockie (6), Maleika (8) and Indy (10) got their togs on in the Christmas Day downpour then added some shampoo to the mix at Mosgiel. Photo: Jan Murray
    Three generations of the Johnston family, (from left) Regan, Harper and Barry, have a splashing...
    Three generations of the Johnston family, (from left) Regan, Harper and Barry, have a splashing good time in Regan’s pool at home in Christchurch on December 22. Photo: Patsy Johnston

    Send us your photographs and win!

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 14. 

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement. 

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $495.

    Second prize:  An A3 canvas print valued at $129.

    To enter email your pictures (in JPEG format at actual size) to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Please include the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photograph shows, where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 