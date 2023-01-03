Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Magic moments: January 3

    1. Slideshow Section
    2. Magic moments
    Sphere of influence ... The final sunset of 2022 on New Year’s Eve is viewed through a lens ball...
    Sphere of influence ... The final sunset of 2022 on New Year’s Eve is viewed through a lens ball balanced on a piece of driftwood at Oreti Beach, Invercargill. PHOTO: ALISTAIR HEWTON
    Tiger Lily ... Lily Turnbull (3) has fun with her inflatable tiger at Lake Hawea on New Year’s...
    Tiger Lily ... Lily Turnbull (3) has fun with her inflatable tiger at Lake Hawea on New Year’s Eve. PHOTO: MIKE ANDERSON
    Wind in my hair ... Leo White-Peters (3) goes for a blat in a jet boat on Lake Wanaka on December...
    Wind in my hair ... Leo White-Peters (3) goes for a blat in a jet boat on Lake Wanaka on December 30. PHOTO: EMMA PETERS
    Putting practice ... Charlie Heller (15) plays mini golf in Queenstown on December 30. PHOTO:...
    Putting practice ... Charlie Heller (15) plays mini golf in Queenstown on December 30. PHOTO: RACHEL HELLER
    Heat beater ... Luke French (15months) keeps cool by drinking from the hose in Duntroon on...
    Heat beater ... Luke French (15months) keeps cool by drinking from the hose in Duntroon on December 29. PHOTO: NIKKI SUTHERLAND
    Jumping rope ... Cousins Lottie Winterbourne (8), Travis Winterbourne and Fergus Lloyd (both 11)...
    Jumping rope ... Cousins Lottie Winterbourne (8), Travis Winterbourne and Fergus Lloyd (both 11) enjoy some old-fashioned fun with Ruth Winterbourne at Moa Flat on Boxing Day.PHOTO: BEATRICE LEE
    Family fruit picking ... Marcus Satake (9), mum Helen Roberts and Maya Satake (15) had a fruitful...
    Family fruit picking ... Marcus Satake (9), mum Helen Roberts and Maya Satake (15) had a fruitful visit to Cromwell on December 28. PHOTO: BRIAN SATAKE
    Here’s looking at you ... Casey Moore (6) and her mum Alison Moore stare at each other in...
    Here’s looking at you ... Casey Moore (6) and her mum Alison Moore stare at each other in Cromwell yesterday. PHOTO: JOHN WEKKING

    Send us your photographs and win!

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 14. 

    Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement. 

    First prize: A Panasonic TZ90 valued at $495.

    Second prize:  An A3 canvas print valued at $129.

    To enter email your pictures (in JPEG format at actual size) to magicmoments@odt.co.nz

    Please include the photographer's name and phone number, a description of who and what the photograph shows, where and when it was taken and ages if relevant.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online. 

     

     