Ten from South named on NZer awards shortlist

Ten Southerners are among 70 semifinalists across the country announced in the 2026 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards.

Selected from thousands of nominations, the outstanding semifinalists have been recognised for their leadership, impact and service to New Zealand, across seven categories — the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year, Go Media Young New Zealander of the Year, Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year, 2degrees New Zealand Innovator of the Year, New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year, Tower New Zealand Local Hero of the Year and the Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year.

Queenstown-based businessman Rod Drury is a semifinalist in the New Zealander of the Year category for being a pioneering technology entrepreneur and founder of Xero.

Although Mr Drury stepped down as Xero’s chief executive in 2018, the accounting software company continues to shape New Zealand’s technology landscape through innovation, investment and mentorship.

Southlander Stewart Bull is a semifinalist in the Senior New Zealander of the Year category, for his unwavering commitment to kaitiakitanga and conservation, which is shaping a sustainable future for New Zealand, safeguarding its natural heritage for generations to come.

He is in good company in the category, with other semifinalists including Dame Lynley Dodd, Sir Graham Henry, Sir Peter Gluckman and Sir Roger Hall.

Otago and Southland is strongly represented in the list of New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year semifinalists.

Pure Salt founders Maria Kuster and Sean Ellis lead Fiordland’s largest restoration effort by eradicating pests, restoring habitats and inspiring collective action for a thriving Tamatea/Dusky Sound.

Mike Casey, of Otago, is also a sustainability leader semifinalist, for his driving force in New Zealand’s transformation towards sustainable energy.

He is reshaping conversations on climate justice and electrification, and proving that green innovation is not only possible, but profitable.

Southlanders Russel and Teresa Trow are also semifinalists in the category.

For more than 40 years, they have led pioneering, community-driven conservation on Kundy Island, restoring taonga species and inspiring conservation efforts across New Zealand.

And Simon Millar, of Otago, is a semifinalist in the category for advancing large-scale native reforestation through collaborative leadership.

He has brought iwi, science, business and community together to restore ecosystems and build climate resilience for future generations.

Refugee Fauzia Bashir, who now lives in Otago, is a semifinalist in the Local Hero of the Year.

The respected advocate has transformed her own experience of loss and displacement into decades of fearless service and leadership for women and migrant communities in New Zealand.

And Megan Fairley, also of Otago, is a semifinalist in the category for turning compassion into action.

Her organisation, Project Hope and Beyond, has raised more than $100,000 for mental health and other community causes across New Zealand.

Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich said as a collective, the semifinalists embodied service, innovation and kaitiakitanga, by protecting people and the planet, advancing equity and justice, strengthening communities, and driving bold solutions across science, technology, environment, health, culture and social change.

"Their impact is felt in homes, workplaces, communities, and on the world stage."

The finalists will be announced on February 26 and the winners will be celebrated at the New Zealander of the Year Awards, in Auckland, on March 19.

