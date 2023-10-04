AOS join raid on house in Invercargill

Armed police raided a house in Invercargill this morning as part of an effort to tackle organised crime in the area.

Invercargill CIB, with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad conducted a search warrant at Robertson St, property in Richmond.

A police spokesperson said items located and seized from the address would be examined, and they were not ruling out further arrests.

The warrant was related to the ongoing effort to disrupt organised crime in Invercargill, and Southland.

Police would continue work to hold offenders to account where possible, and this was a step in that process, the spokesperson said.

