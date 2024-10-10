Blackmount road open tonight

The Blackmount road in Southland will reopen tonight after work to fix a slip.

The slip was discovered on the Manapōuri side of the Blackmount Hill.

The Clifden-Blackmount Rd/ Blackmount Redcliff Rd closed at 8pm yesterday to allow contractors to investigate the site and decide what repairs were needed.

A spokesperson for the Southland District Council said both lanes of the road would be open at the site of the slump on top of the Blackmount hill from 7pm.

Speed restrictions would apply.