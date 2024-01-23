Brazen Invercargill sex toy thief flees into traffic

The man captured on sex store Sinderella's CCTV.

A randy thief’s lust got the best of him when he brazenly stole a male sex toy from an Invercargill adult gift store, hightailing it across the road with the shop owner giving chase on foot.

The sex toy was worth $189.99.

Sinderellas Adult Gift Shop owner Vanessa Scully said she was still in shock at the brazen nature of the theft.

“Usually with a shoplifter, we find out half an hour or an hour later that something’s gone missing and we have to go through the camerawork,” she said.

“But he just walked in, he was quite happy to pick it up, he walked around the store about four or five times and he started heading to the door and walking out, I said ‘Hey!’ And he just took off.”

Scully chased the thief out the door, though he ran into oncoming traffic at the intersection of Dee and Spey Sts, almost getting hit by a car while she waited for the lights to change.

She then carried on after him, but decided to turn around due to the shop being unlocked and unattended.

She said she posted the security footage on Facebook, which was widely shared, as well as filing a police report.

The thief had since been identified, she said.

“We won’t get the item returned, I’m telling you now.”

“I just can’t believe someone can just walk up the street, come into a shop and just walk out with a product and they know they can get away with it. It’s getting dangerous, it really is.”

A police spokesperson said they received a report from a member of the public last night after they viewed a Facebook post regarding shoplifting from a Dee St store, which occurred around 2.30pm on Monday.

The shop reported the incident to police this morning.

The case is currently in the assessment stage.