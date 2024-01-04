Businesses welcome trade boost

Welcoming in 2024 in Te Anau are (from left) Tim Fagnou, of Canada, and Svetlana McGregor, Ben Wyatt, Elijah Parish, Trelise Wadsworth, Joshua Kotkamp, Liam Clissold and Jack Butler, all of Gore. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

A steady stream of summer visitors have pumped much-needed life back into Te Anau’s economy, with a horde of "No vacancy" signs attesting to solid accommodation bookings throughout the town.

Fiordland Lakeview Motel owner Illena Taylor said the season had been very busy and there had been 100% occupancy since Christmas.

A flush of events, such as tennis, a rodeo and New Year’s Eve, had all helped.

"Town is buzzing. It’s full — there’s a lot of events that make it full," she said.

Securing seasonal staff had been easier, but some vacancies in the town were still to be filled.

"I wouldn’t say we are up to pre-Covid staffing levels, but definitely there is more around which makes life easier."

While securing staff had now become easier, accommodation for them was still a sticking point for casual or part-time staff.

"I think the town needs to invest in staffing accommodation," she said.

Real Journeys acting chief executive Paul Norris said the company had witnessed a significant increase in bookings across its operations in the region.

"It’s busy and we are looking forward to a strong second half of this summer season, through to Easter, or the end of April," Mr Norris said.

"The town certainly feels pretty vibrant and has since about Labour Weekend onward."

When the borders first opened there was a strong resurgence of Australian and American visitors, but now a flow of Asian tourists was coming through, he said.

The domestic market had dropped back.

"I think that’s a combination of New Zealanders being able to travel overseas now.

"They’ve had a bit of a holiday in New Zealand and now they are back to their normal travel behaviours," Mr Norris said.

"In general, it’s back to what I call typical tourism travel patterns into our country and region."

Fiordland Helicopters, The Cinema Suites and Black Dog Bar owner Kim Hollows said he had noticed business had picked up substantially since Christmas Day.

"Long may it last," he said.

"[We’ve] got good steady bookings going forward in the cinema and bar. The Cinema Suites is going really well and the helicopter operations have been more than busy."

Fat Duck owners Selina Wright and Cam Davies said business has picked up this season, compared with the past couple of years.

People were spending differently this year.

"The people that are coming in are probably spending more," Mr Davies said.

Securing temporary staff had become easier.

"There’s definitely more backpackers around which are providing for that short term."

"Those working holiday visa holders are definitely back," Ms Wright said.

University students with access to holiday homes were also stepping into staffing gaps.

Clientele had shifted away from New Zealand travellers to a larger portion of international customers.

By Toni McDonald