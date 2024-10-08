Busy summer for road crews in Southland

Oreti highway rehabilitation currently under construction. Photo: NZTA/Waka Kotahi

The NZ Transport Agency has begun an extensive roadworks programme on Southland's state highways, in anticipation of a good summer weather-wise. It aims to complete 11 projects by the end of March.

Two road reconstructions that began last month are close to being finished Wallacetown and Lowther, and another was under way on State Highway 6 near Centre Bush.

Work was set to begin on reconstruction sites near Mossburn and Balfour in the next few weeks.

“Our Highways South team will be reconstructing and resurfacing highways from now until the end of March as daylight hours increase, and the warmer temperatures and dry air help new seals stick as intended to the road surface," Justin Reid, NZTA's maintenance contract manager for Southland, said in a statement today.

“Major construction and resurfacing work were not possible in Southland outside of this time due to cooler temperatures.

“We know that road works can be disruptive for all road users and often residents too, but these are critical reconstruction projects which will improve everyone’s journeys long-term.”

Asphalting was planned for inner-city Invercargill in the new year.

All work is funded through the State Highway Maintenance and Pothole Prevention activity classes in the National Land Transport Programme.

Any road closures required for works would be notified closer to the time.

“NZTA and our Highways South crews acknowledge that this work will cause disruption and appreciates the patience of our community,” Mr Reid said.

“Give them a wave and keep the mood on the highways relaxed this summer.”

Southland road rehabilitation projects

Before the end of the season in March, Highways South aims to complete these projects.

• SH1 Bluff highway at Kekeno Place

• SH6 Dipton-Winton highway at Centre Bush

• SH6 Five Rivers-Lumsden highway south of Five Rivers

• SH6 Athol-Five Rivers highway at Jollies Hill

• SH94 Mossburn-Lumsden highway east of Mossburn township

• SH94 Te Anau-Mossburn highway west of Mossburn

• SH94 Lumsden-Riversdale highway west of Balfour

• SH96 Glencoe highway at Brydone-Glencoe Road

• SH99 at Lorneville overbridge

• SH99 Riverton Wallacetown highway west of Wallacetown

• SH99 Main Road Tuatapere at Jenkins Road.

If there are concerns or questions around these works, road users can call (03) 211 1561 to speak with the Highways South team, or sign up for email updates regarding interruptions and possible delays on Southland highways via this Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HighwaysSouthNZ