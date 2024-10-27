Car crashes into house in Gore

Gore police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in the town.

A police spokesman said the incident happened in Elsie St, about 11.20pm last night

He said a Hato Hone St John ambulance crew responded and treated the driver for minor injuries.

No-one in the house was injured.

The incident comes less than a week after four Invercargill people were taken to hospital, when a driver was hit by an alleged fleeing driver, which sent him careening into a nearby house last Sunday.