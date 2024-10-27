Sunday, 27 October 2024

Car crashes into house in Gore

    By John Lewis
    1. Southland

    Gore police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in the town.

    A police spokesman said the incident happened in Elsie St, about 11.20pm last night

    He said a Hato Hone St John ambulance crew responded and treated the driver for minor injuries.

    No-one in the house was injured.

    The incident comes less than a week after four Invercargill people were taken to hospital, when a driver was hit by an alleged fleeing driver, which sent him careening into a nearby house last Sunday.