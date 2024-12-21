Clock now repaired, columns being tested

The council may need to decide the fate of four large pillars at the end of Esk St if they are found not to be structurally sound. PHOTO: MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Invercargill's well-known clock has been given a new lease of life ahead of its installation back in Wachner Pl.

It follows a decision earlier this year to shift the clock about 23m because of the nearby Distinction Hotel development, which the council said left it in a "very tight location".

A report prepared for a meeting this week said a number of the clock’s components had been repaired and checked.

"The Wachner Place Clock mechanics have been removed from the tower and it is particularly pleasing to advise that the mechanism has been fully refurbished and now looks in near new condition," it read.

The report noted the clock was a "relatively complex mechanism" and few people knew how to repair and operate it.

Ongoing maintenance would be the key.

The information was given as part of an update on the city’s Esk St West project, which includes a new thoroughfare for coaches accessing the under-construction hotel.

The work will also connect the west side of Dee St to Don St and Esk St.

While the developer is footing the majority of the bill, the council has budgeted up to $4 million for street improvements, possible soil contamination, associated works and unforeseen expenses.

At this week’s meeting, council chief engineer infrastructure Russell Pearson answered a question about four large columns at the end of Esk St which are being strength-tested.

If the columns were found to not be structurally sound, the council would have to decide what to do with them,

"Certainly, the designs we’re envisioning (for the area) at the moment include the columns."

Cr Grant Dermody said he had received feedback from retailers at the start of the Esk St West project who were concerned about how works might affect them.

Mr Pearson said there had not been any more word from that sector, but acknowledged there would be a period where Wachner Pl was a construction site.

In relation to the speed of the new thoroughfare — an extension of Esk St West — Mr Pearson said it would likely be 10kmh or less, with steps in place to make sure that was adhered to.

— Matthew Rosenberg, Local democracy reporter

— LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.