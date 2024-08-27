Council accepts conduct changes for boards

A couple of issues around Southland community boards have been rubber-stamped by the parent body.

At a Southland District Council meeting yesterday, the council accepted recommendations around a code of conduct against the Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board and the resignation of a councillor on the Oreti Community Board along with his replacement.

The code of conduct decision centred on a letter sent by the board which left complainant Myles Greber "deeply offended", an investigation found.

The relationship between the board and Mr Greber was strained, with tensions bubbling for months.

At yesterday’s meeting, the council recognised the matter was not significant in terms of the Local Government Act 2002.

It agreed with recommendations set by the council’s executive committee.

They included reviewing decision-making processes and confirming that all elected members are aware of their requirements regarding information sharing, considering amendments to the code to make it clearer and more relevant and encourage community boards to have workshops open to the public where possible.

No further action would be taken against Tuatapere Te Waewae Community Board members.

Cr Darren Frazer had tendered his resignation from the Oreti Community Board.

He was to be replaced by deputy mayor Christine Menzies.

This was confirmed by the council yesterday.

The Oreti board controversially voted out board chairman Colin Smith last week 4-3.

Mrs Menzies could not be contacted yesterday.

Both actions by the council were passed with little comment from councillors.