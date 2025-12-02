Crash closes part of SH6 in Southland

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Part of a highway in Southland is closed after a crash near Lochiel tonight.
The NZ Transport Agency advised that State Highway 6 (Winton-Lorneville Highway) is shut between Wilsons Crossing Rd and Lochiel-Branxholme Rd.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 6pm.
A Fire and Emergency crew from Winton station attended.
Road users were advised to avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.
No other details were yet available.