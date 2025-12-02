Tuesday, 2 December 2025

Crash closes part of SH6 in Southland

    1. Southland

    Part of a highway in Southland is closed after a crash near Lochiel tonight. 

    The NZ Transport Agency advised that State Highway 6 (Winton-Lorneville Highway) is shut between Wilsons Crossing Rd and Lochiel-Branxholme Rd.

    Emergency services were called to the scene about 6pm.

    A Fire and Emergency crew from Winton station attended.

    Road users were advised to avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.

    No other details were yet available.

     