Crash closes part of SH6 in Southland

Part of a highway in Southland is closed after a crash near Lochiel tonight.

The NZ Transport Agency advised that State Highway 6 (Winton-Lorneville Highway) is shut between Wilsons Crossing Rd and Lochiel-Branxholme Rd.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 6pm.

A Fire and Emergency crew from Winton station attended.

Road users were advised to avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.

No other details were yet available.