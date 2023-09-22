Dog complaints rise

Animal advocate Rachael Hucklebridge, of Otatara Animal Matters, says owners should keep an eye on their pets as much as possible. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

Complaints about dogs have increased in Invercargill.

There are 8434 registered dogs in Invercargill, and last year 2190 complaints were made.

The council’s annual dog control reports show the council dealt with a higher number of complaints in 2022-23 compared with 2021-22.

The council received 1912 complaints in 2021-22.

However, the number of complaints received in 2022-23 was lower than those received in each of the three years prior to 2021-22.

Invercargill City Council environmental services manager Gillian Cavanagh said it was common for the council to receive multiple complaints about the same dog, particularly in relation to barking or wandering.

Of the complaints received, 83 were for menacing/dog attacks and 81 for rushing/intimidating.

Wandering dogs drew 834 complaints, 425 complaints were made about barking, 28 for neglect and 739 miscellaneous, which includes search warrants and general inquiries.

There were no prosecutions, although 86 infringement notices were issued.

Meanwhile, animal advocates are warning dog owners to be wary of potential dog thefts.

Earlier this week, Rachel Hucklebridge, of Otatara Animals Matter, along with other community members, helped find a dog taken from a public area and return it to its owner.

She said high-end dog breeds were always at risk of being stolen, but all owners should be wary.

"Things like being aware of where you leave your dog so you can view it, look at perhaps a bike chain as an option ... Try not to leave your dog in a situation where you don’t have to."

Animal advocate Trev Cameron said in some cases, people who were concerned their dog had been stolen found it had got loose and been picked up by council staff; 314 dogs had been impounded in the past year.

Mrs Cavanagh said if a registered or microchipped dog with no previous history was found wandering, the dog was returned home, although if council staff were unable to contact the owner, the dog would be impounded.

"In all situations where a dog is found wandering, the council makes every effort to get in touch with the owner using all contact details held on record.

"If we cannot reach the owner on the same day, the council delivers an impoundment notice to the owner’s last known address."

To ensure dogs did not become the subject of complaints or infringement notices, owners needed to be aware of their responsibilities under the Dog Control Act 1996, including keeping the dog under control at all times, ensuring it received proper care and attention, and ensuring it did not injure, endanger or cause distress to any person, she said.

