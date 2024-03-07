'Feeling good': Nobby Clark ready to return to work

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark after his heart surgery in January. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark says he's "feeling good" and ready to get back to work.

Mr Clark, who has been out of action since a heart attack on December 27, is targeting Monday for his return to council.

“It’s been a long road to recovery – but I’m well rested and up for the challenges ahead,” he said in a statement.

Deputy Mayor Tom Campbell has stepped into the mayoral role while Mr Clark recuperated from surgery.

“Our thoughts have been with mayor Clark and his family as he’s prioritised his health,” Cr Campbell said.

“Now we wish him well and offer our support as he prepares to resume his full duties as mayor next Monday.”

Council chief executive Michael Day said he was relieved that Mr Clark had made "such a remarkable recovery".

“We are heartened by Mayor Clark’s enthusiasm to return to his role and welcome him back,” he said.