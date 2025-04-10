Fiordland cruise grounding: Skipper asleep at wheel

Several of the 57 passengers on board the Fiordland Navigator suffered minor injuries when it grounded in January 2024. Photo: RealNZ

Investigators have concluded the skipper of cruise vessel Fiordland Navigator was asleep at the wheel when it grounded last year.

The boat ran aground in Doubtful Sound on the 24 January, 2024.

It was moderately damaged, including a small hole below the waterline, and several of the 57 passengers on board suffered minor injuries.

Following a comprehensive investigation, the Transport Accident Investigation Commission released a report on Thursday noting it was "virtually certain the fatigued master fell asleep at the helm".

Investigation shows fatigue caused boat accident

"RealNZ's safety system didn't monitor actual rest hours or effectively manage fatigue risks for sole-charge masters. And while the master held a valid medical certificate, there was no process to ensure ongoing medical fitness during the two-year certification period," he said in a written statement.

"Also the staff member responsible for safety oversight had an excessive workload, limiting their ability to manage fatigue risks."

The report noted the master was on the sixth day of a seven-day swing.

"The master was very likely suffering from workload-induced fatigue that had not been recognised or mitigated by the operator's safety management system," the report said.

"This may have been compounded by a potential drowsiness side effect of a prescribed medication they were taking, but the Commission was unable to make a determination on this."

Since the accident, Kozhuppakalam said RealNZ had improved its standards.

"They have strengthened fatigue policies, training, and work-hour monitoring. They have added a second person to the wheelhouse during navigation and reinstated the master's assistant role. And they have introduced a maritime resource planner role and adjusted responsibilities to improve safety oversight," he noted.