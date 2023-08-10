'Good save': Crews extinguish house fire near Invercargill

A house near Invercargill was damaged but saved from fire this evening after two passing motorists noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the property.

One man said when he stopped to investigate he could see flames inside the wooden Awarua house in the vicinity of the fireplace.

No-one appeared to be home.

He had called out and knocked on the doors to check for occupants but was unable to gain access as the door had been locked.

Two appliances and water truck from the Invercargill fire service, ambulance and power supply truck were quickly on the scene.

Senior station officer Jodi McHugh said it was a "good save" for the fire service.

The team were unsure where the fire started or what had ignited it.

They were in the process of notifying the home owners.

- Toni McDonald