Man dragged partner along gravel driveway

A man who dragged his partner along a gravel driveway by her hair says he is "attracted to broken girls".

Taiwhiti Karamaena, 26, was sentenced to eight and a-half months’ home detention when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday after pleading guilty to two charges of injuring with intent to injure and one of assault with intent to injure.

The court heard the defendant had a substantial history of family violence including convictions every year since 2019.

Judge Duncan Harvey was concerned by Karamaena’s Probation report as he had tried to minimise his offending.

"You told the report writer you’re attracted to broken girls because you think you can fix them," he said.

"I’m of the view that you are attracted to broken girls because they are vulnerable and you can control them."

On February 15, the defendant went to work while the victim stayed home drinking.

Karamaena returned and went to bed while the woman continued socialising with a flatmate.

Later, the defendant woke up and an argument broke out between him and the victim.

She left the house and drove Karamaena’s car around the corner into a ditch 20m away as he chased her. She got out of the car and ran down the driveway screaming for help.

Karamaena caught up, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her along the gravel driveway.

Occasionally, he would stop, lift her up by her hair and throw her into the ground.

The victim suffered significant grazes on her shoulders, deep wounds on her feet and knees, as well as bruising, the court heard.

While in custody in relation to the family violence charges, Karamaena was involved in a four-on-one prison assault at Invercargill.

He was directed by another inmate to help corner and punch a 32-year-old man.

The victim was taken to Southland Hospital and had to spend a night in the prison infirmary.

Judge Harvey was worried about the defendant’s pattern of behaviour in relationships.

"If you are not prepared to take ownership of the way that you behave, we will inevitably see you back here."

Judge Harvey made a final protection order in favour of the family violence victim.

"I want you to understand very very clearly that if there is any breach of that sentence, or any breach of post detention conditions ... you will be going to prison," the judge said.

