Milford Road closed

The Milford area looking at Gertrude Valley today. Photo: Milford Road Alliance

Southland's Milford Road has closed overnight due to forecast snow and the heightened risk of avalanche.

State Highway 94 closed from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) at 5pm today ahead of snow in the avalanche zones.

Milford Road Alliance said the road was expected to reopen about 9am on Friday after inspections.

"Further snow is forecast on Friday night and another closure may be required then."