Sunday, 11 February 2024

Milk tanker rolls in Southland

    By Fiona Ellis
    1. Southland

    Police are responding after milk tanker rolled in Southland this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a rolled tanker in Mabel-Woodstock Rd in the Maple Bush area just before 10am.

    The tanker was leaking milk and the road was partially blocked, with traffic management likely in place, she said.

    There were no reports of injury.

    All emergency services had been notified, she said.

     