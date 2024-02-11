Milk tanker rolls in Southland

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are responding after milk tanker rolled in Southland this morning.
A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a rolled tanker in Mabel-Woodstock Rd in the Maple Bush area just before 10am.
The tanker was leaking milk and the road was partially blocked, with traffic management likely in place, she said.
There were no reports of injury.
All emergency services had been notified, she said.