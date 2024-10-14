Modellers descend for nationals

Mace Braddock, 16, (right) and friend Callum Christie, 17, show some of the kits they have been working on recently at the national plastic modelling championships in Invercargill on Saturday. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Building friendships and plastic model kits.

Scale modellers from across the country gathered this weekend in Invercargill to share their passion and projects.

The Southland chapter of International Plastic Modellers Society hosted the 2024 nationals at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club.

President Greg Braddock said 50 club members from as far afield as Australia took part in the event and more than 300 entries were on display over the weekend.

"I think the last time we held such an event was in 2012, so it is quite important to us have the nationals down here."

The hobby had become more popular recently, he said.

"Ever since Covid, modelling has really taken off. People have kind of rekindled with the hobby.

"I mean every gentleman you see here has probably modelled in their teenage years and not done anything for 10, 20, 30 years even — and then come back to it."

Mr Braddock said the hobby was not something only for children and club members’ ages ranged from 16 to 85.

His son, Mace Braddock, for example, was one of the youngest exhibitors at 16.

"I think I worked on my first kit when I was about 6 and since then have been getting more skills and techniques," Mace said.

Mr Braddock said sharing the passion with his son was great as they could also spend some quality family time together.

"When I’m at the workshop with him [Mace], usually I’m helping him to build something.

"It is fun and a good creative outlet."

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz