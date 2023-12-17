Mystery surrounds Te Anau flares

Invercargill police want to speak to anybody who has information about flares that were let off last night near Te Anau.

Shortly before 10pm, police received reports of three red parachute flares being sighted between the Te Anau township and Dome Island.

Search and Rescue were advised, and Southern Lakes Helicopters assisted a night search, where night vision and thermal equipment was utilised.

Enquiries with people camping in the area did not lead to the source of the flares, and no distress calls were received by Maritime Radio.

Sergeant Alun Griffiths, Invercargill Police Search and Rescue, appealed for any further information or sightings that may assist in locating the source of the flares.

“It is possible that someone had let off flares and was not in distress.

"If that is the case, we encourage them to come forward to negate the need for further investigation and search efforts.”