Nobby Clark delays policy over diversity question

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark has drawn the ire of some councillors after stalling the council's new procurement policy over concerns with a diversity question.

The issue relates to the Invercargill City Council now asking businesses whether they record diversity data as part of the tender process, noting they would not be excluded if they didn't.

On Tuesday, Clark chaired a meeting where the updated procurement policy was set for approval following a recommendation from the finance and policy committee on May 20.

But the mayor — who was absent from that committee meeting — said he received feedback from “a number of councillors” uncomfortable with the policy dealing with diversity data.

Clark said he would leave its adoption on the table while he met with council staff to discuss implications.

Mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook said collecting the data was a small matter that didn’t cost anything.

“If a contractor feels disadvantaged by the fact that we asked the question, they need to be looking in the mirror, because I don’t think this is an unusual request in 2025. It was in 1965. I would be sad if we chose to return there," Cook said.

Councillor Lesley Soper, who chaired the finance and policy committee where the recommendation was approved, took strong exception to Clark using his power as council chair to delay adoption.

Soper said she was unaware councillors had gone behind her back to raise issues and believed Clark was trying to usurp the democratic process.

The move set a dangerous precedent for council because it showed outcomes at committee level could be changed down the line, she said.

“I strongly protest this abuse of council’s process."

Councillor Alex Crackett also took issue with the mayor, saying the process was not being run correctly and was a "perversion of democracy".

Despite pressure from some, Clark backed his decision to defer the policy's adoption.

Other questions asked under the council's revised policy include whether the business is local and whether it monitors carbon impact.

