'Obscene': Contractors left covered in dog poo

Contractors return from clearing a Bluff track covered from head to toe in dog excrement thrown about by scrub-cutters. Photo: Department of Conservation

Contractors clearing a popular Bluff walking track are returning covered "from head to toe in excrement" as dog faeces reaches "obscene" levels.

Now the Department of Conservation says dogs may be banned from Southland’s Foveaux Walkway unless owners learn to clean up after their pets.

Doc acting operations manager Murihiku Jono Airey said in a statement dog faeces was a long-term issue and was getting worse.

“It’s not good enough, track maintenance is now a dangerous, disgusting job for our rangers.

"They return covered from head to toe in dog excrement thrown about by scrub-cutters. They even wear face shields to protect themselves.

"You wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

Foveaux Walkway, part of the Te Araroa Trail, is a popular track following the Motupōhue/Bluff coastline. Photo: Department of Conservation

Foveaux Walkway, part of the Te Araroa Trail, is a popular track following the Motupōhue/Bluff coastline to a lookout point.

Mr Airey said hundreds of people visited daily to take in views over Foveaux Strait, Dog Island Lighthouse, Ruapuke Island and Rakiura/Stewart Island.

“Dogs are allowed on the track as long as they are on lead. Dogs are doing what dogs do, but unfortunately their owners are leaving their dogs’ faeces behind in this precious place."

Dog faeces contained germs which could harm humans and wildlife.

Along with marine mammals kekeno/fur seals and pakake/sea lions, the area was frequented by marine sea birds including tītī, shag, tawaki/Fiordland crested penguin, mottled petrel, kororā/little penguin and numerous forest bird species.

“Unless things improve, we will have to exclude dogs from our track network in Bluff to ensure the health and safety of our rangers, visitors, and wildlife,” he said.

“Dog poo bins aren’t an option for us, they encourage fly tipping and illegal dumping and require a level of maintenance we can’t resource.

“People tramping in our backcountry carry out human rubbish and waste to protect our natural environments, so we’re sure visitors to the urban Foveaux Walkway can manage the much easier job of cleaning up after their dogs.”

New signs would soon remind dog walkers of their obligation to remove dog poo and Doc would monitor the situation to inform decisions on future dog access to the track. - APL