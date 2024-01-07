One killed as three motorcycles crash near Milford Sound

A motorcyclist has died in a crash on State Highway 94 near Milford Sound this morning.

A police spokesman said the crash involved three motorcycles and happened at about 10.50am, just south of the Homer Tunnel.

"Sadly, one of the riders died at the scene, while two others suffered moderate-to-serious injuries," the spokesman said.

A spokeswoman from St John said they responded to the accident with one ambulance and two helicopters.

The two surviving riders were flown to Lakes Hospital.

The road remains closed ahead of a Serious Crash Unit investigation.

"Police are aware that a number of tourists are in Milford Sound, or wanting to travel there, and thank them for their patience," the spokesman said.