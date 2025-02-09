Police are urging caution on Southern roads as motorists leave Invercargill after the Burt Munro Challenge.

"We remind motorists that our highways are not racetracks and there is no prize for getting home first," police said in a statement.

"With a significant increase in traffic heading out of the region, it is crucial to keep your cool all times."

They urged people to drive to the conditions, obey all speed limits and restrictions, not to drive impaired and keep phones away.

"If you are feeling fatigued, pull over or have somebody else drive.

"If you are on a motorcycle, wear all the appropriate safety gear and check your bike is road safe before setting off."