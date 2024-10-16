Police thank 'brave' women in intimate recordings case

Photo: ODT files

Southland police have thanked the "brave" women whose help resulted in a man being prosecuted for making intimate recordings of his victims.

The 54-year-old was charged with making numerous intimate visual recordings of several victims over a five-year period, and recently plead guilty.

He was sentenced on October 9 to ten-and-a-half months' home detention and ordered to pay $3000 emotional harm payment to each of the victims.

In a statement today, Detective Senior Sergeant Nicholas Leigh said police were able to hold the serious offending to account, largely thanks to the help of the victims.

“The bravery of the women who came forward to assist in the prosecution of this offender cannot be overstated.

“While we are pleased with the guilty plea and sentencing in this instance, we are also mindful that offending around intimate visual recordings, blackmail and sextortion continues to be rife around the country.

“We often see younger victims being coerced into sharing photos or videos of themselves, their school friends or their family.

"In time, these images can be used by offenders as blackmail with threats to post online, or share them with people close to the victim.”

Det Snr Sgt Leigh urged parents and caregivers to discuss online safety with young people, and the importance of reporting any online offending.

“It pays to be vigilant with people you don’t know - whether that’s meeting online or in person.

“Save any online chat, and immediately take screenshots.

"This is important for making a report to the police, we need all the evidence that you can gather.”

• To report this type of offending, please contact police on 105, or an online report through Netsafe at netsafe.org.nz/report.

