Revving mustangs ready to leap and roar

Tony Forde (left) and Southern Mustang Club president Mark Reidie are revving up to host the 45th National Mustang Convention starting on Friday. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Wake up and smell the horses ... petrol fumes and revving engines that is.

More than 150 mustangs, with a lot of horsepower, will stampede into Invercargill for the Southern Muster Mustang Car Show and a four-day stand starting this Friday

The Southern Mustang Club is hosting the 45th annual National Mustang Convention from October 18-21. This year that coincides with the formidable vehicle’s 60th anniversary.

Southern Mustang Club president Mark Reidie, said the club had hosted in twice before, the last time eight years ago.

"There's 150 cars coming from around New Zealand. You won't see 150 mustangs in one spot too often.

"So there'll be some very special cars there right from ’64 and a half's to 2024."

Invercargill local and multi-mustang owner and driver, Tony Forde, was equally jubilant about this year’s Southern Muster and was ecstatic that this year’s car show would celebrate the car’s six-decade-long history.

"It's the 60th anniversary of mustang, which of course is the largest single selling model vehicle ever, so it's a fairly incredible effort and it's made the Ford Motor Company profit for many, many years."

Over 300 visitors are expected to converge on Murihiku for the convention and participate in a mustang-crazed programme. It includes a car show at Stadium Southland, dine and dance at Transport World, a car run and an awards dinner, and a function and farewell breakfast at the Ascot Park Hotel.

Activities over the four days will be held in the city as well as around the wider Southland region.

A cavalcade of mustangs will be driven through Queen's Park on Sunday morning, through the Band Rotunda Centre, which will "be fairly spectacular as the cars all come down the avenue through the trees", Mr Reidie said.

"One hundred and fifty mustangs is a lot in one place and quite colourful, so it’ll be a pretty phenomenal sight."

Southern Muster Mustang Car Show: Saturday October 19, 10am-4pm.