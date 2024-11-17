'Scum' on waterway no cause for concern

A yellow coating on Otepuni Creek may have looked sinister but proved to just be pollen. Photo: Matthew Rosenberg/LDR

Keen-eyed observers may have noticed a toxic-looking film atop the surface of Invercargill’s Otepuni Creek last week.

But Environment Southland has assured people there is no cause for alarm — the yellow material likely came from a plant.

“Photographs supplied suggest what was visible on the surface of the water was consistent with tree pollen – which can appear as either a white or yellow scum on the water ways,” resource management manager Donna Ferguson said.

The discolouration had cleared by the time officers arrived, Ferguson said.

People were encouraged to report anything that looked out of the ordinary in their area in case of an environmental incident.

Reports could be made by calling 0800768845 at any time of the day.

The Otepuni Creek is connected to the Waihopai River on the western side of the city and runs across town to Gardiner Rd in the countryside.