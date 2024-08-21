Secret code of conduct matter to finally go public

Southland District Council offices in Invercargill. PHOTO: FILE

A code of conduct matter discussed four times behind closed doors at a southern council will finally be revealed to the public.

On Monday, Southland District Council’s executive committee met in private over the potential breach which has turned into an eight-month saga.

The public has been kept in the dark about what the breach is and who it concerns.

The issue first came to the table on December 14, before being discussed again on April 15 and a third time on July 10.

Following a fourth meeting on Monday, Southland Mayor Rob Scott confirmed it would form part of the agenda for an August 26 council meeting.

“It will be for council to decide on the recommendations made by the executive committee which will be contained in the report for that meeting,” Scott said.

The mayor has previously said the intention was to resolve the matter quickly, without jeopardising anything.

He has also said that it was “nothing too serious”.

A council spokesperson said the open agenda for Monday's meeting would include a report on the nature of the complaint, findings of an independent investigation, and an executive committee report with recommendations.

The executive committee is made up of Scott, deputy mayor Christine Menzies and external member Bruce Robertson, who chairs the council’s finance and assurance committee.

The council’s code of conduct is a 19-page document last updated in November 2022.

It covers a variety of topics including roles and responsibilities of elected members and the chief executive, relationships and behaviours, conflicts of interests and contact with media.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air