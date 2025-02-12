Southern council touting restructure

A proposal for possible restructure will be given to Environment Southland staff on Thursday.

Environment Southland is looking to shake up its structure with reports of a proposal being shared with staff.

On Thursday, the council will release a proposal for changing structure and roles at the organisation which currently employs around 170 people, Local Democracy Reporting understands.

The council has reassured staff that no decisions will be made prior to a consultation period.

It follows a similar process last year where executive roles were reshuffled at the council, resulting in the addition of one general manager.

Local Democracy Reporting believes it is the first time a full restructure has been undertaken at the council.

Although the number of jobs could be the same after, there was also a possibility that some people would end up as casualties because of the nature of newly created roles, a source told LDR.

On top of its 170 staff, Environment Southland is also home to 12 elected members, one of which serves as chair.

The council was approached for comment but did not respond.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air