Accommodation sector revs up

Southland’s accommodation sector will again be bulging at the seams as the hospitably sector gears up to host the annual Burt Munro Challenge next week.

South Motorcycle Club president Andy Underhay says riders frequently book their accommodation a year in advance.

He believes the city’s new hotels opened the city up to host more overseas parties.

"Now we are getting Australian and foreign tour groups specifically coming for the event.

"We’re never going to have enough accommodation for what we need, it tends to just spread out further."

Great South tourism and events general manager Mark Frood says events like the Burt Munro make the Invercargill and surrounding areas more vibrant communities.

The event injects about $2million in the city’s economy each year, he says.

ILT chief executive Chris Ramsay says all of the trust’s accommodation is fully booked for both the Burt Munro Challenge and Southern Field Days at Waimumu.

"We can’t wait for Burt Munro to return and [we are] excited about the lift it’s going to bring right across all of our businesses.

"The accommodation properties have got the no vacancy signs up for that period, which is fantastic."

He says they are also expecting the trust’s restaurants to be extremely busy.

"Whenever there’s big events on in town, and whenever accommodation properties are full up, there’s a definite correlation between how full our hotels and motels are to how busy our restaurants are," Chris says.

The Southern Field Days are on the week following which they got some added benefit from, he said.

Tower Lodge owner Val Neylon says she has been referring late bed-seekers to outlying towns and has had to turn away frequent guests.

Booking well in advance at this time of the year has become essential if people want to be sure of accommodation, she says.

She has noticed the summer bookings have been particularly buoyant, with a lot of international travellers back in the country since the borders reopened.

Pictured at the 2023 event, brothers Frank and Lewis Wylie, of Arrowtown and Oamaru, respectively, have been meeting every year in Invercargill to take part in the Burt Munro Challenge. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Southland Chamber chief executive Sheree Carey says hosting events like the Burt Munro Challenge and the Southern Field Days was a testament to the city’s vibrant local culture as well as a significant boost to its economy.

"These events draw visitors from near and far, injecting vital energy and economic activity into our region.

"From hospitality to accommodation, retail to tourism, local businesses eagerly welcome the opportunity to showcase the very best of Southland.

"We look forward to a fantastic turnout, as these events continue to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our community," Sheree says.

- By Toni McDonald