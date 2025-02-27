Local cricketer aims high while on a roll

It has been a whirlwind summer for promising Southland cricketer Charlotte Morris.

The Invercargill Licensing Trust Academy Southland athlete and James Hargest College student enjoyed a standout campaign with Otago at their national U17 tournament, which included a mix of T20 and T30 games, scoring 154 runs in total at an average of just over 30.

She produced the top score for Otago with an unbeaten 50, and was named her side’s most valuable player for the tournament.

This was a notable achievement given she also led the team in her captaincy debut and was handed the keeping gloves, which is an unfamiliar role for her.

Fellow Southlander Zoe Tait also enjoyed a strong tournament, the all-rounder taking seven wickets, with a best return of four for 22.

"I was out of my comfort zone, but having been there last year I knew what to expect and I had a bit of confidence with the bat," Charlotte said.

The hard-hitting batter was told opening day that she would captain the side.

She was well supported by her bowling co-captain and the coaches, she said.

Charlotte’s cricket journey began in the Appleby junior year 5 and 6 team after initially being introduced to the game through the Super Smash (now Girls Smash) initiative.

"I’ve loved it ever since. "The [White Ferns] winning the World Cup last year was fantastic.

"It’s getting bigger and bigger and there are more opportunities.

"The game is growing and there’s lots of opportunities for girls to come through."

One of those opportunities is taking part in the national Māori cricket tournament next week.

Charlotte and Zoe will be part of a combined South Island/Auckland team.

"It’s really good cricket, good quality, and the cultural side of it is amazing as well, you learn so much."

With a number of Otago players away representing the New Zealand U19 team, Charlotte also received a call-up to the Otago A team during the summer.

Combined with representing her University-Grange club team in the Dunedin competition, Charlotte has barely been home over the past couple of months.

The sacrifices are all part of her aim to one day wear the silver fern.

"Going to the next level and making the Sparks would be great.

"My main goal at the moment is to make the New Zealand U19s.

"There’s a world cup in a couple of years that I’m eligible for, so that’s my big national goal to work towards."