Thousands expected at largest participation event

Cyclists arrive at Queens Park during a previous Surf to City event. Photo: ODT files

Lycra is on and laces are tied — Surf to City is back.

Wensley’s Cycles Surf to City returns to Waihōpai this Sunday with thousands expected to take part in the fun community event over distances of 12km, 6km or 3km distance that can be run, walked, or cycled.

Southland's largest participation event brings together people from all walks of life and all abilities.

Some will come as veterans of the inaugural non-competitive activity, while others will be attempting it as novices.

There will be participants on two wheels, in pushchairs and there will be furry four-legged ones too.

The popular Surf to City is not a timed event, but the kaupapa is more about people taking part and having fun.

Organised by Active Southland, the 12km starts at Oreti Beach; the 6km at Otatara; and the 3km starts on Bond St.

All events finish at Queen's Park with additional rides and games for the tamariki and a variety of food trucks for people to tuck into after all their hard work getting active.

Bring a picnic blanket or an outdoor seat and take in the entertainment while you relax from a day of fun, whānau-friendly activities.