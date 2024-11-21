All new parade organisers want for Christmas is some sunshine

Southland Santa Parade event management trustee Alice Pottinger (centre) with new parade organisers Alice Lee and Paul Searancke. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Santa Claus will take a different route with new helpers during the Southland Santa Parade this year.

Southland Santa Parade event management trustee Alice Pottinger, along with Ross Wensley, have co-ordinated the annual Christmas parade for the past 10 years. They felt this was the right time to hand over the reins to Santa’s new helpers, Alice Lee and Paul Searancke.

"We’re working in the background just to support and help them come on board and learn the ins and outs, because it’s a humungous role," Mrs Pottinger said.

The Southland Santa Parade has been delighting the Murihiku community for 25 years, and this year’s parade promised to be as exciting and colourful as previous years.

"It’s taken us about three years to find some people that are willing to take on the mammoth task of running this parade.

"We’re really lucky with the support that we get from our community, through the businesses, through the foundations and the trusts that give us funding, the city council, and we also have all the community groups," she said.

Mrs Pottinger wanted the public to note there were additional floats and the route had changed, due to roadworks on Leet St and the corner of Dee St, so families should check the new route via the parade’s social media page.

The new organisers hoped there would be sunshine aplenty on the day and assured attendees "Santa was getting Christmas sorted with his elves and feeding up the reindeer" because "they had a bit of a journey getting all the way from the North Pole to here on the 30th of November".

Although Mrs Pottinger was taking a backseat from organising the parade, she had fond memories of the impact of the event on the community.

"The highlight would be the people, just in every walk of life that we have and in every community group and business organisation.

"I just loved working and dealing with people and seeing them shine.

"The parade brings out so much love in the community."