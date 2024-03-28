Big month ahead for southern harness racing

Southern harness racing fans have plenty to look forward to in April with two prestigious race meetings scheduled — in Winton and Invercargill.

The Winton Harness Racing Club with host its first group race in its more than 100-year history on Saturday, April 13, with the Entain Grp 2 2YO Fillies Classic which carries a stake of $70,000.

The day will also feature the Southern Standardbred Breeders Assn/VetSouth Equine Southern Belle Speed Series Final, the $25,000 Winton Cup and the final heats of both the Alabar Southern Supremacy Series and the Macca Lodge/Nevele R Stud Southern Oaks Series plus the $20,000 Murray Gray Memorial for 2YO Colts and Geldings. Free children’s entertainment will complement a great day of racing.

Club president Ian Goodman said the club was delighted to be hosting its first ever group event along with a very strong support card.

Just eight days later, on April 21, the region’s premier race meeting takes place at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill with the culmination of many of the province’s major series.

The Diamond Creek Farm 2yo Classic has been elevated to Group 1 status this season and will carry a stake of $110,000 while other features include Group 2 finals of the Alabar Southern Supremacy Stakes and the Macca Lodge/Nevele R Stud Southern Oaks. The $50,000 Entain (G3) 2yo Trot is a new addition to Diamonds Day while the meeting also sees the final of the Regent Car Court Southern Cup Series.

All other races on the programme carry a minimum stake of $15,000 while the diamond ring promotion, held in conjunction with Coats & Schuck Jewellers, is back again this season.

Each time a woman places a $5 bet on course they will receive a coupon to fill in and place in buckets around the course.

"The Invercargill Harness Racing Club is thrilled to be holding its second Group 1 event of the season after already hosting the Ascot Park Hotel Invercargill Cup in December," club president Craig Heyrick said.

There are still a limited number of hospitality options available for both meetings but they are filling up fast.

Admission to both events will be free.

■The Invercargill Harness Racing Club has a 10-race programme at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill on April 4, set to start at 12.55pm with the feature race a heat of the Macca Lodge/Nevele R Stud Southern Oaks.

Admission is free on the day.

- By Lindsay Beer