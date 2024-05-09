Third round matches tightly contested

Slim margins separated the winners and losers in what was a tightly contested Donald Gray third round at the weekend.

McIntyre Dick Thistle FC overcame Gore 2-1 through Jose Rodriguez and Kevin Singh, only for Jose Cruz to grab one back for Laser Plumbing Gore Wanderers before the break to set up a tense, tightly fought second half.

However, Rodriguez’s strike was enough for Thistle to claim all three points and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

In the other premier fixture, Kowhai Roofing Waihopai put in a dogged display, initially going ahead against Level One Queens Park through James Berry, only for a Mike Larsen double to give Park the edge .

Much like the Thistle v Gore game, the second half was a battle Park won.

Waihopai can take a lot from the game and the scoreline shows they are going in the right direction.

As for Park, they will be relieved to have secured all three points to keep pace with Thistle in what was a potential banana skin for the Surrey Park men.

In the SPL, Editors Cut Queens Park beat Green Island 2-0 through a superb Calem Castle strike with Anton Fitzgerald sealing the win in the 84th minute.

Both keepers played a big role pulling off saves at either end of the pitch with Jaden Castle’s quick hands denying Green Island at 1-0 arguably led to Park taking all three points.

Green Island keeper Sam Gore was lucky to remain on the pitch for an alleged hand ball, and although a free kick was awarded, no card eventuated. The referee showed discretion which, on review, was the correct decision as the contact looked to be with Dore’s chest rather than his hand.

Park did enough on the day and were the better side across the 90 minutes, but Green Island had good spells and proved a tough opponent.

In the Women’s South Island Qualifying League, Queens Park also entertained Green Island and also earned three points through a Rebecca Walker goal on the 28-minute mark. The win sees Park maintain a 50% win record in their debut season, three points adrift from the top of the table and six points away from the bottom.

It is Chatham Cup weekend and Thistle entertain Mosgiel, Queens Park head to Green Island in a repeat of the SPL game at the weekend, Waihopai play Northern and Queens Park entertain Grants Braes in the Kate Shepherd Cup at the ILT turf at 12.30pm. Thistle follow at 3pm.

There was also an Old Boys v Queens Park division one fixture at the weekend but as I have a rule not to report on games I was involved in, I best leave it out.

- By Chris Montgomery