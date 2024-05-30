Team working hard in competitive division

PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON

In Tokanui’s centenary season last year the senior team won the division one Ack Soper Shield final on their home ground against Wyndham.

The senior team had been enjoying a golden era under the guidance of Rodger Buckingham and Mal Dermody but this year the team has had no luck.

The team has lost all seven of their games played in the highly competitive division one this season. Tokanui has earned five bonus points for getting within seven points of their opponents in five of their games.

Damian Durry is head coach this year with assistance from Brodie Anderson and Jeremy Thomas.

Tokanui started the competition with a 33-14 defeat to the strong Edendale team. Tokanui’s new recruit Jared Hutton distributed well from halfback and was crafty around the ruck.

Robin Evans, the young winger from Wales, also impressed in his first game. Reuben Burgess, in his first game in the front row, also scored his first try for the club. Debutants James Baker and Kaelan Buckingham also played well.

The next match was on a Friday night in Tokanui where the locals lost to Pioneer 28-22.

Co-captain Jamie Callahan brought up his 150th game for Tokanui in the 53-19 defeat to the Vikings. Callahan has been a workhorse around the field since 2008; his leadership has been a big part of the team’s success. Prop Eamon Dean was also playing his 100th game on the same day. Eamon has been carrying the ball up for Tokanui and tackling hard since 2013.

The 16-10 loss to Wyndham was on a rough Thursday night of weather in Wyndham. This was the first time these two teams were contesting the Cameron Parkinson Memorial Shield.

Prop Mitchell Durry scrummed well against Wyndham and flankers Elliot Marshall and Bruce O’Reilly made important tackles and earned turnovers. Cameron Haynes scored a try on debut, and Mitchell Smith also made an impact in his first game.

The 25-20 loss to Te Anau was followed by a 17-12 loss to Albion.

Midfielder Keiran Short played his 100th game for Tokanui against Albion. Shorty is the reigning Southland Country player of the year.

Round two kicked off last Saturday and resulted in a 27-23 loss to Edendale on "Club Day" at Tokanui.

The team has five games still to play and will be aiming to get their first win at Pioneer tonight.

Front rower Josh Leith is a co-captain this year and is on track to play his 150th game at home against the Vikings next week.

Tokanui has three junior teams this year; a year 5 team and two Rippa teams.

By John Langford