Creative art awards aim to celebrate thriving sector

Southland arts practitioners, producers and supporters are invited to take a bow as Arts Murihiku calls for nominations for the inaugural Southland Creative Arts Awards.

After a successful Night of the Arts event recently, Arts Murihiku is continuing its mission to make the arts more visible, vibrant and valued in the region.

It has announced a gala awards dinner in August which will celebrate the successes and work that go into making Southland’s thriving arts sector shine.

Arts Murihiku chairwoman Becs Amundsen said the awards would recognise the work that goes on behind the scenes in arts organisations. There will also be awards for emerging and outstanding artistic work.

"This will represent both an opportunity to gather as a community to celebrate our own place as artists in Murihiku, while celebrating excellence among our peers," Amundsen said.

"From the lifetime achievement award, acknowledging lifelong dedication to our community, to the production excellence award, celebrating those whose work behind the scenes are a crucial part of an artistic endeavour, the awards encompass a diverse spectrum recognising dedication and talent," Amundsen said.

"For every individual artist that is applauded or recognised there are probably 10 more invaluable people behind the scenes helping things come together. We think they deserve recognition as well and we know all artists will agree."

Arts Murihiku is urging groups and individuals to become involved in the awards from across the arts community.

"Rock‘n’roll dancers, kapa haka practitioners, digital artists, directors, knitters and potters and makeup artists — Arts Murihiku recognises and welcomes anyone who exemplifies the creative spirit that makes our region so special," Amundsen said.

The Southland Creative Arts Awards promises an unforgettable evening at the Ascot Park Hotel on August 17 celebrating artistic achievement and the vibrant arts scene that is being nurtured and created.

"This will be a testament to the collaborative spirit and the shared commitment to creativity and innovation that we’re seeing in Murihiku," Amundsen said.

Nominations are open now and close on June 30.