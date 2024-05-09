Annual city book sale to stock books in new venue

The Rotary Book Sale is back again, but this year it will be hosted at Invercargill’s Scottish Hall.

This year, the sale is from May 30-June 1, and proceeds will go towards the Grace Street Project.

Book sale committee chairman Richard Russell said the annual event continued to be popular with the public, and the Grace Street Project aligned with the Rotary Club’s goals and objectives around youth, education and community.

Invercargill Community Connections Charitable Trust (IC2) chairwoman Janette Malcolm hoped the project would transform south Invercargill with its vibrant, all-weather venue.

Ms Malcolm said she was very grateful and excited to be the major recipient as Rotary’s support for the Grace Street Project would be of huge benefit and the club’s endorsement would help with the remaining fundraising.

Almost 70% of the $4,485,300 project funds have been raised, with construction hoped to start in October

Mr Russell said Rotary had donated more than $1million to southern organisations from the past 42 book sales.

"Rotary is about service above self and as a club we support many community projects.

"This event, by our community – for our community, has been a successful fundraiser for 43 years."

Donations of books, puzzles, games, CDs, or DVDs can be dropped off at 11 selected service stations in Invercargill, Riverton and Wallacetown until Friday, May 24.

A full list will be available at: facebook.com/RotaryClubOfInver cargill/

For more information on the book sale – please contact Mr Russell on 027 258-8433 or club director Lisa-Maree Fleck on 027 230-4611.

- By Toni McDonald

Key dates and times:

May 30 and 31: 8am to 7pm

June 1: 9am to 5pm