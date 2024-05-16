Call for more career firefighters

Aotearoa New Zealand needs compassionate and energetic team players to become career firefighters, Fire and Emergency New Zealand deputy national commander Steph Rotarangi says.

"We are looking for dedicated individuals from all walks of life to join our team and serve New Zealanders.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand offers extensive training and development for a variety of skills and roles.

There were also opportunities to progress through the ranks or branch out into one of the many career pathways available, she said.

"Every day our firefighters help their communities prepare for emergencies and respond to incidents when the call is made.

"We will train you to respond to all kinds of emergencies including fires, motor vehicle incidents and medical emergencies."

A career firefighter could make a real difference to individuals as well as the wider community — protecting and preserving lives, property, and the environment, she said.

"As part of our drive to recruit more career firefighters, Fire and Emergency’s latest video campaign aims to provide answers to questions most frequently asked by those thinking about applying."

The campaign will provide answers to questions ranging from the application and testing process, to specifics of the role and career development opportunities.