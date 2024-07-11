Cheeky start led to happy marriage

Maureen and Ron Hamilton cuddle up at their home in Winton preparing for their 70th wedding anniversary on Saturday. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Winton woman Maureen Hamilton, 90, is still surprised by her husband’s boldness during their first date.

"We were at a friend's 21st birthday. He walked out to the car and all of a sudden he gave me a big hug and a kiss. It still [took] me 70 years to get over that shock," she laughed.

Her husband, Ron Hamilton, 92, said despite his affectionate approach, she still stuck with him — and now, 70 years later, both were celebrating their platinum anniversary.

The couple believed the secret to their success was about "sharing the load".

While Mrs Hamilton appreciated her husband for doing his part with the cooking and cleaning, Mr Hamilton recognised her resilience in their partnership.

The couple spent their years raising a family, travelling and sharing interests — especially for horses.

Maureen and Ron Hamilton pose for their wedding photo on July 13, 1954. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"It seems our lives have been about horses and our three boys," Mrs Hamilton said.

Mr Hamilton recalled borrowing his father’s 1936 Chevy to take her to the pictures in Winton and to dances in Drummond.

Ron was not so swift on his dancing feet but "he soon improved", she said.

They got engaged when she was 18 and he was 20 and two years later they were married at St Paul's Presbyterian Church in Invercargill on a "horrible, cold and showery day" in front of about 60 relatives and friends.

They started their lives as sheep farmers, living in a house built by Mr Hamilton’s father, but soon enough they followed their roots and got into horse trotting as both came from equestrian families.

Mr Hamilton was also a successful driver and trainer in the province between 1951 and 2012.

Their involvement in the equestrian world was so valued their wedding anniversary was acknowledged by the Wairio Trotting Club, with the Ron and Maureen Hamilton 70th Wedding Anniversary Mobile Pace race held in their honour in April.

The pair were looking forward to celebrating their anniversary this Saturday, enjoying dinner surrounded by their three sons, seven grandchildren, and "a dozen or so great grandchildren".