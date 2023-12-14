Clear skies, smiles for Santa parade

Bluff turned on a windy but merry and bright afternoon for the 2023 Bluff Promotions Santa Parade on Sunday afternoon.

While families around Southland were taking shelter from downpours, Bluff was basking under clear skies.

But the strong winds did nothing to keep families from the township’s main street where children scrambled for the abundant lollies raining down on them.

Bluff Christmas Parade organiser Alison Patrick said the day had gone very well, but parade numbers had been affected by those who were tied up with the South Island Marching Championships in Invercargill.

"Normally we have marchers [in the parade], but they had competitions on.

"The strong wind and heavy rain in the city may have also put some spectators at home."

But seeing the many families enjoy the day out was special, she said.

"The smiles on the children’s faces and ... [costumes have] been lovely."

Interest in the event had increased as more sponsors had joined the post-parade Bluff Gala Day held at the Bluff Oyster Festival site.

The format was usually slightly different each year, but most attended because it was a good family day.

A plentiful supply of sponsored goodies, such as ice creams, chips, drinks, candy floss and free entertainment also helped boost numbers, Ms Patrick said.

- By Toni McDonald