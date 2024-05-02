Council looks to future flood protection projects

Flooding is the most common hazard affecting the region,Environment Southland chair Nicol Horrell says.

A new system to alleviate Southland’s largest threat has been put forward by the regional council, but will come at a cost.

On Monday night, Environment Southland hosted a public meeting to gain feedback on a key proposal in its long term plan — a new rate to improve flood mitigation to the tune of $2.3 million per year.

The charge would be based on capital value for all ratepayers and replace 140 targeted rates across the region.

Environment Southland chair Nicol Horrell said flooding was the most common hazard affecting the region, with climate change bringing more intense and severe weather events.

"The system we’ve had has worked remarkably well since the late 80s . . . but it is ageing."

Mr Horrell said the "bottom line" was that the council needed to have something planned for if government money came available, which it could then put its hand up for.

The council proposed to use co-funding from central government — which was not currently secured — and debt to pay for the current and future flood projects.

Council chief financial officer Tanea Hawkins explained the nuts and bolts of the proposal, saying current catchment rates were "incredibly complex" and unfairly distributed across the district.

While there were currently 37 levies at play in Mataura, there were just three in Invercargill.

Ms Hawkins gave the example of six farms in Te Anau which were paying $1100 per $100,000 of land value for catchment rates, compared to just $10 for people in the township.

"That’s an extreme example, but those examples play out right across the region.

"What councillors are proposing is that some rates are going to come up, and those that have got extraordinarily high rates are going to come down."

The average Southland property, valued at $450,000, was looking at a $60 per year increase, she said.

The presentation was met with dissent from some of those gathered.

One person was concerned about the lack of publicity for the proposal, saying most people in Southland were not aware of what was happening.

Another asked what the council would do to tighten its spending while people struggled under the cost of living crisis, asking how many more staff would be employed and vehicles bought.

They were met with some applause.— LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air