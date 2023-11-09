Director appointed for Te Unua Museum

Te Unua Museum of Southland new museum director Eloise Wallace. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Invercargill's museum redevelopment has been given another major boost, with the appointment of an experienced director who has worked at both small and large museums.

Invercargill City Council chief executive Michael Day announced yesterday Eloise Wallace has been appointed to the position of museum director for the city’s new cultural facility, Te Unua Museum of Southland.

"Eloise comes to us with a varied and impressive background in the museum and heritage sector, both here in New Zealand and overseas, and an abundance of skills that will ensure our vision to create an industry-leading museum is achieved," he said.

"Eloise has an exceptional reputation within the museum sector and we are delighted to welcome her on board," Mr Day said.

Ms Wallace said Project 1225 marked an exciting time of renewal and reinvention in Invercargill.

"Following this project from afar, I was really drawn to the aspirational community vision for what a museum could and should be in Southland," she said.

"Having spent most of my career working in regional New Zealand, and knowing the innovation, creativity, and ‘can-do’ attitude that comes with living and working in the regions, I wasn’t surprised that Southlanders had a big, bold vision for their new museum.

"The opportunity to develop a new museum doesn’t come along every day, so it’s a real privilege to be part of the team taking on the challenge of creating an innovative, world class museum experience in Invercargill — for the people of Southland, and for visitors from all over the world."

Ms Wallace was born in Auckland, and grew up in Tauwhare, in rural Waikato. She has worked in the museum and heritage sector for more than two decades — both throughout New Zealand, and at the renowned Imperial War Museum London.

For more than eight years, she has been director of Tairāwhiti Museum & Art Gallery, in Gisborne. She has also served as Co-Chair of Museums Aotearoa, New Zealand’s independent national body for museums and galleries, since 2021, and also serves as a trustee of the Air Force Museum of New Zealand in Christchurch.

An award-winning history curator, she has also been deputy chairwoman of Heritage Tairāwhiti, an organisation that supports the protection and recognition of historic places, and their stories, within the Tairāwhiti district and has been extensively involved within other organisations across the arts, heritage, culture, tourism, and education sectors in both Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay.

Ms Wallace would officially take up the position early next year, but hoped to visit Invercargill and meet the wider team before Christmas.