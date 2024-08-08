Director embraces cabaret

Sally Bodkin-Allen is the musical director of cabaret production 18 Eden Avenue, which will be staged in Invercargill later this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

If a song moves the audience to tears, that is the barometer for a well-crafted show, an Invercargill musical director says.

Sally Bodkin-Allen, the composer of musical theatre production 18 Eden Avenue, experienced this emotional appreciation for her music when the show premiered at Invercargill’s Civic Theatre in 2022.

"There’s no other feeling like hearing the audience appreciate the music.

"There’s one song called, When I Dream sung by the grandmother.

"Watching people cry around you; it’s hard to explain but it’s a very special feeling, seeing the impact of something that you have created on the audience," Bodkin-Allen said.

The musical focuses on the lives of three generations of women who lived in a once grand house that was now in a state of disrepair.

Boarders move into the house, resulting in a tale of love, relationships and following dreams.

The show’s premiere was sold out.

Nelson Musical Theatre took on the musical in April this year and received positive reviews for its take on the story.

This time, Bodkin-Allen and songwriter Roger Gimblett have turned the show into a cabaret piece supported by a full band.

"This performance is what I’d call a cabaret style or concert version of it.

"We are not actually acting the story — there’s no scenery, no costumes .

"That will be a big feature of having this live band, in the middle of the stage of the Civic Theatre," she said.

Bodkin-Allen and Gimblett started writing the production 30 years ago and finally decided to complete the story and put in on the stage in 2022.

Bodkin-Allen promised the new iteration would have unexpected twists and surprises.

"I really like the style of songwriting, it’s all about the story telling.

"I love that with musical theatre you can have songs within different genres within a musical.

"In this musical there’s ballads, there’s group ensemble numbers, there’s tap dance."

Southlanders were encouraged to support the event and enjoy all of the incredible performers that Invercargill had to offer and to showcase their talent.

"The arts is so necessary for our wellbeing the more we engage and participate in these things, the better it is for us as a community.

"I’m really grateful for the support from SIT and ILT, and other great local organisations," she said.

18 Eden Avenue will play on August 24 for a one-night only performance at the Civic Theatre.

Tickets are available via Ticketek.