Drink-driver discharged without conviction

A driver caught at three times the legal breath-alcohol limit, who flipped her car on to its roof, has avoided a conviction.

Jordyn Lee O’Meara, 20, appeared in the Invercargill District Court this week after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

Community magistrate Sherida Cooper granted the defendant a discharge without conviction.

Counsel Jono Ross said his client had aspirations to get her duty manager’s licence, become a teacher, participate in American camps and travel to Canada.

"You have so many aspirations. If [you’re] convicted it might help you decide what to do next," Ms Cooper said.

She said the risk of a conviction impacting future employment opportunities was generic, and the defendant’s travel plans were simply a "want".

On June 18, O’Meara was driving in George St with a passenger.

She lost control of the car and drove it into a ditch, causing the vehicle to flip on to its roof.

The defendant immediately called the police and testing revealed a breath-alcohol level of 831mcg.

Despite Ms Cooper saying drink-driving was "an inherently serious charge", she granted the application.

"I can truly see how remorseful you are," she said as the defendant sobbed in the dock.

The court heard O’Meara had made three donations to charities, including the RSPCA which Ms Cooper said gave her "brownie points".

She also had no criminal history and no driver demerit points.

Ms Cooper disqualified the defendant from driving for six months, after which she would be subject to a zero-alcohol licence.