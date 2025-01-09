Duo promise show with Celtic flavour

Half Light — Rennie Pearson and Bob McNeill — will be performing at Southland Musicians Club on Wednesday. Photo: supplied

A New Zealand duo will bring to Invercargill its blend of traditional Celtic and contemporary music.

Half Light will be doing a live performance at Southland Musicians Club on Wednesday, January 15.

Featuring the virtuosic talents of Rennie Pearson and Bob McNeill, Half Light’s music blends Celtic traditions with original creativity, creating a unique and enthralling experience.

"We’re excited to share our music with the people of Southland," Pearson said.

"The energy we get from these live shows is something truly special, and we love to see people being transported by the music."

The duo are known for their ability to take the energy of traditional Celtic music and reimagine it through their own lens, drawing on a diverse range of styles, from American folk to classical and Eastern influences.

Their music takes audiences on a journey through rich landscapes, bringing traditional stories and rhythms to life.

Pearson said the audience could expect toe-tapping jigs, driving reels, and heart-lifting songs expertly interwoven with evocative melodies and storytelling that paints vivid images.

For ticket information, visit Half Light’s website. — APL