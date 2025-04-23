Stabbing with style

The approaches of "stealth" and "smashing stuff" are personified by Naoe and Yasuke respectively in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Image: supplied

Comparisons can be odious things.

I could quite easily, for example, suggest that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is not quite as enjoyable as Valhalla, Odyssey or Origins, the three biggest recent editions of the long-running series.

Further, there could be a solid argument that, while Shadows does quite a lovely job representing the world of feudal Japan in the 16th century, the magnificent Ghost of Tsushima — a game released five years ago — did that just as well, if not slightly better in some areas.

But it would be unfair not to simply treat Shadows on its own merits. So let’s go ahead and do that.

This is the 14th major instalment in the Ubisoft series detailing the long dispute between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order.

For a long time, the series’ most passionate devotees have longed to see a game set in the world of the ninja and the samurai, and finally they get their wish.

You play as two characters: Fujibayashi Naoe, a female shinobi, and samurai Yasuke.

(A quick pause here to acknowledge the hilariously over-wrought reaction from some members of the gaming community horrified that the two protagonists of a video game are (gasp) a woman and (bigger gasp) a black samurai. I am a grumpy old white man, and I survived.)

The foundation quest is that Naoe is seeking revenge on the warlords who attacked her lands, and what follows is a relatively linear storyline mixed with the usual sort of upskilling and exploration activities you expect from an Assassin’s game. Lots of assassinating, too, of course.

While Origin, Odyssey and Valhalla took the series much more down the action RPG path, Shadows is more of a nod to the series’ roots, and has a slightly less intimidatingly huge map, though still includes plenty of glorious hack-and-slash action.

Naoe, who is the main playable character until the game opens up and you can freely switch between the two, is all about stealth and slower gameplay, while Yasuke is more of a tank.

Yasuke’s brutal strength makes the combat sections a lot of fun, but the real old-school stealth in control of Naoe really makes the game. Think crawling through long grass, delicately hopping from one roof to the next, gliding through shallow water while using a bamboo tube to breathe, and sneaking up on a baddie before disembowelling him. Glorious stuff.

While characters in previous games had an other-worldly ability to scale mountains, pyramids and tall buildings, Naoe has a more realistic level of parkour, though a grappling hook helps her get to high places.

High or low, there is some fantastic combat on offer.

The lethal katana, the sharp kunai throwing blades, the brutal kanabo war club — you get to use them all to cause absolute carnage.

The swordplay, in particular, is magnificent. Movement is smooth and accessible, the blades can easily fly where they are meant to go, and the visceral combat is satisfying, clash after clash.

Action and exploration will keep you busy enough, but there are also some elements to keep you focused on improvement.

You have the ability to build, expand and decorate a hideout, which starts as a humble shack but can be upgraded to an immense residence that offers opportunities to upgrade weapons and build allies.

Some of those allies can be used to form a network of scouts. Send them off to a part of the map, get them to chase up a clue, and ask them for help to find the target you are looking for. It’s really well done.

Hefty skill trees keep you focused on how you can get better and unlock sweet new gear to take into battle.

And all this happens in a truly beautiful setting.

Shadows might be the best looking AC game yet. Spectacular vistas, towering mountains, shimmering creeks, bucolic villages, grass waving in the delicate breeze — it is really delightful, and you can find yourself just wandering around for the sake of soaking up the view. There is also a cracking range of weather effects to make you gasp again at the beauty of it all.

There are a few too many cutscenes for my liking, particularly early in the game. And at times it feels like some of the movement mechanics, especially around climbing, are weirdly not as smooth as in previous AC games.

Apart from that, Shadows is a fun and extensive addition to the series.